Police/fire millage renewal on May ballot

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp.

-By a 5-0 vote on Tuesday night the township board of trustees OK’d renewals of 2.1 mills for police protection and 1 mill for the fire department to be placed on the May 2 ballot.

Township Supervisor Tere Onica, Township Clerk Katie Vick, Trustee Patrick Major, Township Treasurer Ann Marie Moore and Trustee Barry June approved the millage amounts.

If approved by voters, the five year millage will generate about $620,000 for the police department and $294,000 for the fire department.

Township supervisor Tere Onica explained the millage is based on township property values of about $300 million.

“It’s a fluctuating number and tax roll backs are not known right now,” said Onica. “Our current (police) contract is $565,000. We can expect, and historically have received, an increase from the sheriff department of 5 to 8 percent. However, currently we have a two year police contract and did not see an increase last year.”

Onica added that the current township police millage expires in 2017 and some kind of increase from the sherirff’s department is expected.

“I would estimate the contract will increase by $28,000 to $45,000,” she said. “If it (the contract) increases beyond our funding we’ll have to start paying out of our general fund.”

Township Trustee Barry June agreed.

“No one from the sheriff’s department has had a raise since 2008,” added Barry June, trustee. “Someone is going to be looking for more money.”

The township established a contract with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department about 17 years ago, funded then by 1 mill from area property owners. Since 2007 the cost for police protection has risen from $432,205 to $565, 500 in 2017, about a 35 percent increase. In comparison, residents of Vienna Township pay about $1 million a year for eight deputies to cover the area, while Fenton Township funds about $667,655 each year for five full-time deputies and a part-time detective. Hurley Medical Center in Flint also has a contract for five deputies, the Genesee Intermediate School District has a deputy along with a K-9, and the Genesee Health System also has a deputy.

The 2.1 mills was approved in 2014, by a 576 yes to 382 no vote replacing a 1 mill levy along with $50 for improved lots and $25 for unimproved lots that expired in 2012.