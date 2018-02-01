Political future uncertain for last term senator

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Senator Dave Robertson (R) of the 14th district is making the most of his last year in office.

Of the 611 roll call votes in the Michigan Senate during the 2017 session, Robertson missed just three votes. All in the same day.

“I’m making every effort not to miss (a vote),” said Robertson. “I just began my 16th year (in Lansing), and there were a number of years I didn’t miss a single vote. One day I may have been absent or a little late.”

Due to term limits, 2018 will be Robertson’s last year in office. As a Michigan House member he served the 51st district, terming out in 2008. He was elected to the Michigan senate for the 14th district in 2008.

The 14th district includes, Atlas, Brandon, Davison, Groveland, Grand Blanc, Highland, Holly, Mundy, Rose, Springfield and Waterford townships along with the cities of Davison, Fenton, Grand Blanc, Fenton and Lake Angelus.

Robertson’s last stint in the senate will focus on more tax relief for Michiganders.

“I’m the Chair of the Elections and Government Reform committee, and I’m very pleased with the major piece of legislation for tax relief for Michigan citizens,” he said. “We just passed a bill to increase the personal exemption for state taxes to $5,000 to negate any negative side effects from the federal changes in January, and I’d like to see that come to fruition.”

Robertson also explained the house and the senate overrode the governor’s veto on house bills 94 and 95, which are legislation on sales tax on automobiles. Under past law in Michigan, sales tax on an automobile applied to the full amount, even with a car traded in. In 2014, legislation passed for a phase in process to give sales tax credit on trade-ins. The governor agreed only if there was a very lengthy phase-in period.

The recent legislation, also sponsored by Robertson, will accelerate the phase in period.

“It rarely happens,” said Robertson about the veto override. “But bills 94 and 95 became law last week.”

Robertson did not indicate his plans after 2018.