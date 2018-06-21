Pond weed spraying OK’d, assessment eyed by council

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich-On June 11, during the village council voted 5-0 to spray the mill pond for weeds.

In 2016 the council voted 4-1 in a special meeting to spray the mill pond for weeds. It was the first application since 2013.

Jakki Sidge, village administrator, reported four residents have indicated they would like the mill pond sprayed this summer due to the growing weed issue.

The cost to spray the mill pond is $3,975 for one application. About $3,700 for a second application if needed. The lower price is based on two applications.

Councilmember Jake Vick questioned the spraying.

“As I have said over last three years going on my fourth (year on council), I don’t think this council nor the general public should be paying for the mill pond spraying,” he said. “There is no boat access to allow the public access to the pond.”

Vick challenges the new 35 feet public access site on Huron Street which could not accommodate a boat ramp due to the steep incline of the lot.

“It’s not going to happen (there),” he said. “It’s just going to be a little picnic area. Without any taxpaying residents other than the ones on the mill pond, having access to the functions of fishing, kayaking, everything the residents (of the mill pond) this should not be a burden to all the taxpayers. It’s a beautiful pond especially in the fall when the sun’s out, when the leaves are change. There should be a cost sharing done on the mill pond where the village pays a portion and the residents on the mill pond are accessed.”

Councilmember Shannon McCafferty questioned the decision.

“People can fish the pond,” said McCafferty. “(While) there’s no access, the village owns that pond we maintain. The pond (also) has historical value. I have concern for the fire department that sucks water out of the pond (for fires).. With a lot of weeds is that going to cause an issue to respond to fires in a timely manner?”

Mark Baldwin, council president suggested immediate action on the weeds.

“You don’t do this with a resolution,” said Baldwin. “It’s a process (for an assessment). It’s not going to happen right now. That will not help us out with the problem we have right now. It’s only going to be get worse.

Other concerns could be gate operation on the dam and odor from the weeds is also a concern, added Baldwin.

“A special assessment is gong to take some time,” he said.

The council is expected to disscuss the weed assesment at the July meeting.