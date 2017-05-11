Power up with Powered Locally

By Susan Bromley

Staff Writer

Ortonville

– The on switch has been flipped for Powered Locally.

The new organization, which seeks to bring together multiple local organizations for the betterment of the area, hosted an inaugural meeting May 8 at the library, with 10 people in attendance.

“We focused on communications,” said DDA Executive Director Matt Jenkins. “That is what attendees said is lacking. There is no universal form of communication that allows the organizations to potentially reach all the other organizations in the community.”

The seed for Powered Locally was planted last October after the Downtown Development Authority hosted community engagement sessions in which stakeholders were asked for their opinion of the DDA and what they believed should be happening in the community. Jenkins said feedback included concerns there was not enough collaboration and communication among groups.

In March, following Ortonville’s reaccreditation as a Main Street community, Powered Locally was created to bring area organizations together to talk about the goals and objectives. Organizations in the community that are encouraged to collaborate as part of Powered Locally include the Lions Club, Masons, the Ortonville Community Historical Society, Friends of Amos, Ortonville Community Emergency Fund, Brandon Groveland Youth Assistance, Brandon Parks and Recreation, Scouts, and members of local churches, schools, and school booster groups.

“We don’t have a structure for this group, we want the group to develop its purpose and structure,” said Jenkins. “We want everyone to have a say in how this group functions so we can all serve greater Ortonville better.”

The next meeting of Powered Locally is set for 6:15 p.m., June 5, at the library, 304 South St., where Jenkins said short and long-term goals and activities will be solicited from groups who participate, with an eye on refining the purpose of the organization to provide value to the community groups.

For more information, call Matt Jenkins at 248-627-8070 or email allisonbrauer@gmail.com.