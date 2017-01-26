Public Notice: Atlas Township

SYNOPSIS OF ATLAS TOWNSHIP BOARD
MEETING MINUTES
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Meeting convened at 5:30 pm.
Members present: T. Onica, K. Vick, A. Moore, B. June, P. Major
Member absent: None
The Atlas Township Board Regular took the following actions:
1. Motion carried to approve January 17, 2017 meeting agenda.
2. Motion carried to approve December 19, 2017 regular meeting minutes.
3. Motion carried to approve January 5, 2017 Budget work session meeting minutes
4. Motion carried to accept Treasurer’s Report.
5. Motion carried to approve disbursements.
6. Motion to deny request for grave markers for deceased fire fighters.
7. Motion to postpone PC 16-02 Skyway Towers to February 22, 2017
8. Adopted Resolution 17-01 Street Light Change
9. Adopted Resolution 17-02 Police Millage Renewal
10. Adopted Resolution 17-03 Fire Millage Renewal
11. Meeting adjourned at 6:37pm
Complete copies of the minutes are available in the office of the Township Clerk located at 7386 S. Gale Road, Grand Blanc, MI 48439, Monday thru Thursday 8:00am to 5:00pm and on the Township web site www.atlastownship.org.
Katie Vick, Clerk
Atlas Township