Public Notice: Atlas Township

SYNOPSIS OF ATLAS TOWNSHIP BOARD

MEETING MINUTES

Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Meeting convened at 5:30 pm.

Members present: T. Onica, K. Vick, A. Moore, B. June, P. Major

Member absent: None

The Atlas Township Board Regular took the following actions:

1. Motion carried to approve January 17, 2017 meeting agenda.

2. Motion carried to approve December 19, 2017 regular meeting minutes.

3. Motion carried to approve January 5, 2017 Budget work session meeting minutes

4. Motion carried to accept Treasurer’s Report.

5. Motion carried to approve disbursements.

6. Motion to deny request for grave markers for deceased fire fighters.

7. Motion to postpone PC 16-02 Skyway Towers to February 22, 2017

8. Adopted Resolution 17-01 Street Light Change

9. Adopted Resolution 17-02 Police Millage Renewal

10. Adopted Resolution 17-03 Fire Millage Renewal

11. Meeting adjourned at 6:37pm

Complete copies of the minutes are available in the office of the Township Clerk located at 7386 S. Gale Road, Grand Blanc, MI 48439, Monday thru Thursday 8:00am to 5:00pm and on the Township web site www.atlastownship.org.

Katie Vick, Clerk Atlas Township

