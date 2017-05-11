Public Notice: Atlas Township

SYNOPSIS

board of trustees

7386 s. gale rd., grand blanc, MI 48439

regular meeting held on april 17,2017 at 5:30 p.m.

810-636-2548 www.atlastownship.org

MEMBERS PRESENT:

T. Onica, K. Vick, A. Moore, B. June, P. Major

MEMBERS ABSENT: None

STAFF PRESENT: D. Lattie, F. Florys, M. Hart, S. Wilkerson

THE BOARD TOOK THE FOLLOWING ACTIONS:

1) Approved the minutes of the regular meeting of March 20, 2017 as amended.

2) Approved the Treasurer’s report as presented.

3) Honored the warrants and paid the bills as presented.

4) Denied PC#16-02 Skyway Towers application for Conditional Use for construction of Wireless Communication Facility as amended.

5) Approved the security camera purchase for a total cost of $3,487.00 without the service agreement as

amended.

6) Approved Resolution #17-14 authorizing the recommendation, provision, and permission to Atlas Valley County Club to obtain a Class C Liquor License as regulated and permitted by Michigan Liquor Control Commission in accordance with MCL 436.1501.

7) Authorized Township Hall roof repairs to be done by White Contractors, for $1,992.00.

8) Meeting adjourned at 6:42 p.m.

Complete copies of the minutes are available in the office in the office of the Township Clerk located at 7386 S. Gale Road, Grand Blanc, MI 48439, Monday thru Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on the Township website: www.atlastownship.org .

Katherine Vick Clerk

Atlas Township

Publish in The Citizen 5/13/17