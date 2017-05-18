Public Notice Atlas Township

Connect on Linked in

SYNOPSIS

ATLAS TOWNSHIP REGULAR MEETING

MONDAY, MAY 15, 2017 AT 5:30 P.M.

7386 S. GALE RD, GRAND BLANC, MI 48439

(810) 636-2548 www.atlastownship.org

Members present: T. Onica, K. Vick, A. Moore, B. June, P. Major

Members absent: None

The board took the following actions:

1) Approved the minutes of the regular meeting dated April 17, 2017 as presented.

2) Approved Treasurer’s report as presented.

3) Honored the warrants and paid the bills as presented.

4) Authorized the Fire Chief to order new gear with a ceiling of $35,000.00 and to confer with the

Supervisor prior to final purchase.

5) Adopted Resolution #17-15 Community Development Block Grant transfer of funds in the

amount of $15,912.

6) Authorized Atlas Township to remain in the Genesee County CDBG Program Cooperative

Agreements for fiscal years 2018-2020.

7) Authorized Supervisor to approve architectural engineering expenses for Bldg improvements

to the front entrance, lobby and bathroom remodel not to exceed $15,650.

8) Authorized reinstatement of assistant fire chief position.

9) Approved Atlas Township joint participation with Genesee County Road Commission on Bay

Region Local Bridge Funding Program by committing to pay the Township share of 25% of the

total cost estimated at $927,500 with the township projected estimated cost of $55,650 for

the Henderson Road Bridge over the Kearsley Creek, scheduled for 2020.

10) Approved zoning text amendments as identified and recommended by the Atlas Township

Planning Commission effective seven days after publication.

11) Meeting adjourned at 6:24 p.m.

Complete copies of the minutes are available in the office of the Township Clerk located at 7386 S. Gale Road, Grand Blanc, MI 48439, Monday thru Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on the Township web site: www.atlastownship.org .

Katherine Vick, Clerk

Atlas Township