Public Notice Atlas Township

ATLAS TOWNSHIP

ZONING TEXT AMENDMENTS

The strikethrough shall be removed and replaced with the bold text.

Section 300.1302 D. Site Plan Review Procedures

2. Any person with legal interest in a lot or parcel may apply for a review of a site plan by filing completed application forms, the requisite non-refundable fee, and 18 copies(13) hard copies plus (1) electronic copy of required site plan contents with the township Clerk.

These amendments take effect seven days after date of publication.

Publish in The Citizen 05-20-17