Public Notice: Atlas Township

PUBLIC NOTICE FOR BIDS ON A NEW CIRCULATION DESK FOR THE

HISTORIC GOODRICH LIBRARY

IN ATLAS TOWNSHIP,

GENESEE COUNTY, MICHIGAN

Sealed Proposals will be received by Atlas Township,

Genesee County Michigan, for a library circulation desk, located at

10237 Hegel Road, Goodrich, MI 48438.

Proposals will be received at the Atlas Township Municipal Building, 7386 S. Gale Road, P.O. Box 277, Goodrich, MI 48439, until 12:00 noon, July 10, 2017. All bids received will be opened and publicly read aloud.

Proposals are solicited on the basis of a lump sum price for all labor and material required to complete the project as designed and specified in the contract.

The principal items of work include:

1. Providing wood circulation desk components up to 12 feet in length.

2. ADA compliant.

3. Provide adequate sitting and counter top space.

4. A movable book return bin.

5. Area for two computer stations.

6. Storage drawers for library supplies.

7. Installation of components.

The above referenced project is a federally funded activity authorized under the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974. All successful bidders must comply with federal labor standards, including the Davis-Bacon Act and the Copeland Anti-Kickback legislation; federal equal opportunity requirements; and Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968.

Minority/Women/Handicapped business owned enterprises (MBE/WBE/HBE) and Section 3 business concerns seeking bid opportunities under this Project Notice are encouraged to respond.

A copy of all Project and Contract Documents are on file and are available for inspection on and after June 28, 2017 at the following location:

7386 S. Gale Road, Grand Blanc, MI 48439

The right is reserved by Atlas Township to accept any bid, to reject any or all bids, and to waive any irregularities in any bid, in the interest of Atlas Township. Additional information can be obtained by contacting the Atlas Township Clerk’s office at (810) 636-2548, FAX (810) 636-6244, P.O. Box 277, Goodrich, MI. 48438.

Katie Vick, Clerk

Atlas Township

Publish in The Citizen 07-01-17