Public Notice: Atlas Township

SYNOPSIS

ATLAS TOWNSHIP REGULAR MEETING

MONDAY, JULY 17, 2017 AT 5:30 PM

7386 S. GALE RD, GRAND BLANC, MI 48439

(810) 636-2548 www.atlastownship.org

Members present: T. Onica, K. Vick, B. June, P. Major

Members absent: A. Moore

Staff present: S. Wilkerson, D. Lattie

The Board took the following actions:

1) Approved the Treasurer’s report as presented.

2) Honored the warrants and paid the bills as presented.

3) Approved the minutes of the regular meeting of June 19, 2017 as amended.

4) Approved the minutes of the special meeting of July 10, 2017 as presented

5) Directed Fire Chief to present a written report by him detailing the events and follow up on the Dar Lane house fire that occurred on June 12, 2017 to the Supervisor on or before July 26, 2017 to be distributed to the board.

6) Postponed agenda items #12-1 Consider American Tower Lease Extension to the August 21, 2017 meeting.

7) Authorized Supervisor to renew the 10 year Uniform Video Service Local Franchise Agreement with Charter Communications for the franchise fee of 3% of gross revenues to be paid to Atlas Township.

8) Approved moving of the township 457 Plan from AXA Advisors to MERS/Nationwide effective immediately with the township supervisor and clerk to contact and execute the plan changeover with MERS/Nationwide.

9) Accepted the letters of resignation from Len Theil and Jason Harman from the Atlas Township Fire Department effective immediately.

10) Accepted the letter of resignation from Township Assessor Carrie Bock effective 30 days from notice, August 10, 2017.

11) Approved application from ACD Telecom, Inc for access to and ongoing use of public ways by telecommunications providers under Metropolitan Extension Telecommunications Right-Of-Way Oversight Act.

12) Meeting was adjourned at 6:20 p.m.

Complete copies of the minutes are available in the office of the Township Clerk located at 7386 S. Gale Road, Grand Blanc, MI 49439, Monday thru Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on the Township web site: www.atlastownship.org.

Katherine Vick, Clerk

Atlas Township

Publish in The Citizen 07-22-17