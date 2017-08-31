Public Notice: Atlas Township

ATLAS TOWNSHIP

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

September 18, 2017 at 5:30 P.M.

GALE LAKE

SPECIAL ASSESSMENT

FOR WEED CONTROL

TO: THE RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF ATLAS TOWNSHIP, GENESEE COUNTY, MICHIGAN, AND ANY OTHER INTERESTED PERSONS.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, in accordance with PA 188 of 1954, a resolution by the Township Board was adopted to establish a Special Assessment District for Gale Lake residents for Aquatic Plant & Weed Control in Gale Lake. Further, the Township Supervisor was directed to prepare the Special Assessment Roll allocating the estimated expenses equally among the lots within the District and has submitted that roll, which is on file and available for review in the Township Clerk’s Office. The current estimated cost for the project is approximately Six Thousand Six Hundred and 00/100 ($6,600) Dollars. The estimated per lot cost including administrative fees is approximately $275.00 and renewed by the Gale Lake SAD annually.

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE, the District, which includes the following parcels, will incur the cost of weed treatment and administrative expenses. The lots comprising the District to be assessed are more specifically identified by the following Tax Parcel Numbers:

PARCEL # STREET ADDRESS

02-27-100-008 9084 Ridge Road

02-27-100-011 9112 Ridge Rd

02-27-601-020 9505 Arbor Lane

02-27-601-055 9465 Arbor Lane

02-28-200-004 9400 Patti Lane

02-28-200-008 9085 Liscom Road

02-28-200-011 9131 Liscom Road

02-28-200-022 9438 Gale Lake Drive

02-27-100-009 9092 Ridge Road

02-27-601-018 10005 Arbor Lane

02-27-601-021 9491 Arbor Lane

02-27-601-056 9455 Arbor Lane

02-28-200-006 9067 Liscom Road

02-28-200-009 9093 Liscom Road

02-28-200-018 9370 Patti Lane

02-28-200-023 9171 Liscom Road

02-27-100-010 9104 Ridge Road

02-27-601-019 9525 Arbor Lane

02-27-601-022 9475 Arbor Lane

02-27-601-057 9445 Arbor Lane

02-28-200-007 9085 Liscom Road

02-28-200-010 9111 Liscom Road

02-28-200-021 9500 Gale Lake Drive

02-28-526-013 9049 Liscom Road

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE, a Public Hearing on the roll and confirmation is set for 5:30PM on September 18, 2017 at the Township Hall located at 7386 S. Gale Road, Grand Blanc, Michigan.

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE, property owners and parties with an interest are invited to attend to offer comments and/or objections, or you may mail or e-mail comments and/or objections to the clerk’s office prior to the hearing. All comments received will be included in the record. Please be advised that if you wish to object to the assessment, you must appear at the hearing, or forward your objection by mail or email to the clerk’s office prior to the hearing in order to preserve your right to appeal to the Michigan Tax Tribunal. Any appeal to the Michigan Tax Tribunal must be filled within thirty (30) days after the roll is confirmed. The regularly scheduled township board meeting will commence immediately following the Public Hearing.

Dated: August 22, 2017

Katherine Vick, Atlas Township Clerk

Publish in The Citizen 08-26-17, 09-02-17