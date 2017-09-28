Public Notice: Atlas Township

SYNOPSIS

ATLAS TOWNSHIP REGULAR MEETING

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 18, 2017 AT 5:30 P.M.

7386 SOUTH GALE ROAD,

GRAND BLANC, MI 48439

(810) 636-2548 WWW.ATLASTOWNSHIP.ORG

Members present: T. Onica, K. Vick, A. Moore, B. June, P. Major

Members absent:None

Staff present:D. Lattie, S. Wilkerson

The Board took the following actions:

1) Approved the agenda as presented.

2) Approved the Treasurer’s report as presented.

3) Honored the warrants and paid the bills as presented.

4) Approved the minutes of the August 21, 2017 meeting as presented.

5) Adopted Resolution #17-20 Gale Lake Special Assessment District Weed Control

6) Set Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Public Needs Hearing Monday, October 16,

2017 at 5:30 p.m. with the regular scheduled board meeting to immediately follow the public

hearing.

7) Approved application by David Renius to enter into a Farmland and Open Space Preservation PA 116 Agreement with the State of Michigan for the minimum period of 10-years per his request.

8) Adopted Resolution #17-21 opting Atlas Township out of the business of medical marijuana in Atlas Township.

9) Authorized the Supervisor to seek bids for township liability insurance package.

10) Postponed the consideration to change the township phone numbers to work with our new system until the October 16, 2017 regular board meeting.

11) Meeting adjourned at 6:10 p.m.

Complete copies of the minutes are available in the office of the Township Clerk located at 7386 S. Gale Road, Grand Blanc, MI 48439, Monday thru Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on the township web site: www.atlastownship.org.

Katherine Vick, Clerk

Atlas Township

