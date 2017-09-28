Public Notice: Atlas Township

ATLAS TOWNSHIP

GENESEE COUNTY 2018 COMMUNITY

DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT (CDBG)

PROGRAM NEEDS HEARING

ATLAS TOWNSHIP

The township of Atlas will hold a public needs hearing on the use of its 2018 Federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program funds on Monday, October 16, 2017 at 5:30 p.m., at the Atlas Township Hall, 7386 S. Gale Road, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 (810) 636-2548. The regular meeting will commence immediately following this hearing.

The purpose of the hearing is to offer an opportunity for citizens to express their ideas on community needs and project proposals concerning the use of Federal CDBG funds for the 2018 Program Year. The hearing will also provide an opportunity for citizens to comment on past CDBG projects.

Katherine Vick, Clerk

Atlas Township Clerk

Publish in The Citizen 09-30-17