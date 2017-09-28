Public Notice: Atlas Township

SYNOPSIS

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON

Special Meeting

September 21, 2017

Call to order at 7:00 p.m.

Present: Allen, Broughton, Darnall, DePalma, Kordella, Marshall & Thurman.

Absent: None

Public Hearing: Truth in Taxation

Approved:

Brandon Township 2017 Tax Rate Request

Farmland application

Presentation at BHS

Brandon Township Trail Sub-Committee

Adjourned at 9:47pm

A full copy of the minutes is available at the Clerk’s office, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462 or on the Brandon Township Website at www.brandontownship.us

Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462.

Publish in The Citizen 09-30-17