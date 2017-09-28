Public Notice: Atlas Township

SYNOPSIS
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON
Special Meeting
September 21, 2017
Call to order at 7:00 p.m.
Present: Allen, Broughton, Darnall, DePalma, Kordella, Marshall & Thurman.
Absent: None
Public Hearing: Truth in Taxation
Approved:
Brandon Township 2017 Tax Rate Request
Farmland application
Presentation at BHS
Brandon Township Trail Sub-Committee
Adjourned at 9:47pm
A full copy of the minutes is available at the Clerk’s office, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462 or on the Brandon Township Website at www.brandontownship.us
Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462.
Publish in The Citizen 09-30-17
