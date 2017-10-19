Public Notice: Atlas Township

SYNOPSIS

ATLAS TOWNSHIP

REGULAR MEETING

MONDAY, OCTOBER 16, 2017 AT 5:30 PM

7386 SOUTH GALE ROAD,

GRAND BLANC, MI 48439

(810) 636-2548 www.atlastownship.org

Members present: T. Onica, K. Vick, A. Moore, B. June, P. Major

Members absent: None

Staff present: D. Lattie, S. Wilkerson

The Board took the following actions:

1) Approved the agenda as presented.

2) Approved Treasurer’s report as presented.

3) Honored the warrants and paid the bills as presented.

4) Approved the minutes of the regular meeting dated September 18, 2017 as presented.

5) Approved the minutes of the special meeting dated October 3, 2017 as presented.

6) Held public hearing for CDBG funds 2018-2019.

7) Postponed award of the Township Liability Insurance.

8) Postponed purchase of afterhours drop box.

9) Adopted Ordinance No. 13-02A an ordinance to repeal ordinance no. 13-02, the Fireworks Ordinance.

10) Postponed proposed Ordinance No. 17-01 regarding drones.

11) Approved the CDBG proposed projects for 2018-2019 funds.

12) Approved re-appointments to the Planning Commission as presented.

13) Approved re-appointments to the Zoning Board of Appeals as presented.

14) Canceled Township Board of Trustees meeting scheduled November 20, 2017 at 5:30 p.m.

15) Approved request for scoping the bike path from West side of M15 north to Perry Rd at a cost of $4,356.77.

16) Postponed Resolution #17-25 for grant funding to extend the Iron Belle Path from Perry Road to the Grand Blanc border.

17) Approved replacement of the Fire Hall exterior doors not to exceed $4,450 to be overseen by the Supervisor.

18) Meeting adjourned at 6:56 p.m.

Complete copies of the minutes are available in the office of the Township Clerk located at 7386 S. Gale Road, Grand Blanc, MI 48439, Monday thru Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on the township web site: www.atlastownship.org.

Katherine Vick, Clerk

Atlas Township

Publish in The Citizen 10-21-17