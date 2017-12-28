Public Notice: Atlas Township

2018 HOLIDAY BUILDING CLOSURES

ATLAS TOWNSHIP

7386 S. GALE ROAD, GRAND BLANC, MI 48439 (810) 636-2548

www.atlastownship.org

Atlas township office is normally open to the public during regular business hours on a Monday thru Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. basis. The office will be closed for business on the following dates for calendar year 2018: Note: The office will close due to inclement weather if Goodrich Schools are closed.

New Years Day Monday, January 1, 2018

Martin Luther King Day Monday, January 15, 2018

Lincoln’s Birthday Monday, February 12, 2018

President’s Day Monday, February 19, 2018

Memorial Day Monday, May 28, 2018

Independence Day Wednesday, July 4, 2018

Thursday, July 5, 2018 Labor Day Monday, September 3, 2018

Columbus Day Monday, October 8, 2018

In Observance Of

Veteran’s Day Monday, November 12, 2018

Thanksgiving Day Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018

Thursday, November 22, 2018

Christmas Eve Monday, December 24, 2018

Christmas Day Tuesday, December 25, 2018

New Year’s Eve Day Monday, December 31, 2018

New Year’s Day Tuesday, January 1, 2019

POSTED BY:

Katherine Vick, Clerk

Atlas Township

(810) 636-2548 Ext 305