Public Notice: Atlas Township

2018 HOLIDAY BUILDING CLOSURES
ATLAS TOWNSHIP
7386 S. GALE ROAD, GRAND BLANC, MI 48439 (810) 636-2548
www.atlastownship.org
Atlas township office is normally open to the public during regular business hours on a Monday thru Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. basis. The office will be closed for business on the following dates for calendar year 2018: Note: The office will close due to inclement weather if Goodrich Schools are closed.
New Years Day Monday, January 1, 2018
Martin Luther King Day Monday, January 15, 2018
Lincoln’s Birthday Monday, February 12, 2018
President’s Day Monday, February 19, 2018
Memorial Day Monday, May 28, 2018
Independence Day Wednesday, July 4, 2018
Thursday, July 5, 2018 Labor Day Monday, September 3, 2018
Columbus Day Monday, October 8, 2018
In Observance Of
Veteran’s Day Monday, November 12, 2018
Thanksgiving Day Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018
Thursday, November 22, 2018
Christmas Eve Monday, December 24, 2018
Christmas Day Tuesday, December 25, 2018
New Year’s Eve Day Monday, December 31, 2018
New Year’s Day Tuesday, January 1, 2019
POSTED BY:
Katherine Vick, Clerk
Atlas Township
(810) 636-2548 Ext 305
