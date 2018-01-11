Public Notice: Atlas Township

SYNOPSIS

ATLAS TOWNSHIP REGULAR MEETING

MONDAY, DECEMBER 18, 2017

7386 SOUTH GALE RD, GRAND BLANC, MI 48439

(810) 636-2548 www.atlastownship.org

Members present: T. Onica, K. Vick, A. Moore, B. June, P. Major

Members absent: None

Staff present: D. Lattie, S. Wilkerson, S. Bullen

The Board took the following actions:

1) Approved the agenda as amended.

2) Approved the minutes of the regular meeting dated October 16, 2017 as amended.

3) Approved the minutes of the special meeting dated October 24, 2017 as presented.

4) Approved the minutes of the special meeting dated December 5, 2017 as amended.

5) Approved the Treasurer’s report for November and December as presented.

6) Honored the warrants and paid the bills as presented.

7) Removed from the agenda proposed ordinance #17-01 Drones.

8) Adopted Resolution #17-28 and approved agreement between Atlas Township and the River Church.

9) Approved application for Skyway Towers Conditional Use Permit for proposed construction of Wireless

Communication Facility on 9046 S. Irish Road, Grand Blanc Huntsman’s Club property as proposed.

10) Accepted resignation from Bob Dixon from the Board of Review effective immediately.

11) Adopted the 2018 Federal Poverty Exemption Guidelines as presented.

12) Extended the Technology Consultant Agreement with MFM Networks for 40-hours prepaid for a total cost of $4,000.

13) Adopted the 2018 Board and Commissions meeting calendar as amended.

14) Approved the 2018 Budget Workshop meeting calendar as amended.

15) Approved the 2018 municipal office holiday closure dates as presented.

16) Approved quote for limestone purchase for Jordan Road from Stoneco for 3,500 ton MDOT 23A limestone, material rate $14.15 for a total cost of $18.45 per ton ($64,575).

17) Promoted Fire Lt. Brad Blacker to the position of Captain effective immediately.

18) Meeting adjourned at 6:27 p.m.

Complete copies of the minutes are available in the office of the Township Clerk located at 7386 S. Gale Road, Grand Blanc, MI 48439, Monday thru Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on the township web site: www.atlastownship.org.

Katherine Vick, Clerk

Atlas Township

Publish in The Citizen 1-13-17