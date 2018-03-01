Public Notice: Atlas Township

SYNOPSIS

ATLAS TOWNSHIP

REGULAR MEETING

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 20, 2018 AT 5:30 PM

7386 S. GALE RD, GRAND BLANC, MI 48439

(810) 636-2548 Fax (810) 636-6244

Members present: T. Onica, A. Moore, K. Vick, B. June, P. Major

Members absent: None

Staff present: S. Wilkerson, S. Bullen

The Board took the following actions:

1) Approved agenda as amended.

2) Approved minutes of the December 18, 2017 Board of Trustees regular meeting as presented.

3) Approved minutes of the January 11, 2018 Budget Workshop meeting as presented.

4) Approved minutes of the January 30, 2018 Budget Workshop meeting as presented.

5) Approved the Treasurer’s reports for December 2017 and January 2018 as presented.

6) Honored the warrants and paid the bills for December 2017 and January 2018 as presented.

7) Set Truth-in-Taxation Public Hearing on Monday, March 19, 2018 at 5:30 p.m.

8) Postponed to regular meeting on March 19, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. the approval of Resolution #18-01 to adopt the millage ballot renewal language for Recreational Pathways to be placed on the August 7, 2018 Election.

9) Approved the amended Atlas Township Board of Review meeting dates as amended.

10) Approved Resolution #18-02 to adopt the 2018 Poverty Guidelines as presented.

11) Approved the 2018 Professional Community Planning Services with Wade Trim Associates, Inc. with an increase of $100 for site plan review.

12) Authorized rate fee of $75 per hour not to exceed $1800 to NJB Architects Inc., for Phase 2 Design.

13) Meeting adjourned at 5:54 p.m.

Complete copies of the minutes are available in the office of the Township Clerk located at 7386 S. Gale Road, Grand Blanc, MI 48439, Monday thru Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on the Township web site: www.atlastownship.org.

Katherine Vick, Clerk

Atlas Township

