Public Notice: Atlas Township

ATLAS TOWNSHIP

PUBLIC NOTICE

BOARD OF REVIEW

Please be advised that the Atlas Township Board of Review will convene:

MONDAY, MARCH 12, 2018

FROM 9:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M.

TUESDAY, MARCH 13, 2018

FROM 6:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M.

THURSDAY, MARCH 22, 2018

FROM 3:00 P.M.-5:00 P.M.

All hearings will be held at the Atlas Township Hall. Atlas Township Hall is located at 7386 S. Gale Road, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 (810) 636-2548 (Fax) (810) 636-6244.

2018 Atlas Township Property Value Increases:

Agricultural: 1.0068%

Commercial: 1.0238%

Industrial: 1.0134%

Residential: 1.0219%

Appointments for appeal can be made beginning Monday, February 26, 2018, by calling Atlas Township during regular business hours: Monday – Thursday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Written appeals must be received by 5:00 p.m. March 15, 2018. The tentative Equalization ratio for all classes of property is 1.0000. The organizational meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 6, 2018 from10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.located at Atlas Township Hall. The meeting for signing (if needed) will be held on Thursday, March 22, 2018 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. located at Atlas Township Hall. Physically challenged persons needing assistance, or aid at the Board of Review hearing should contact the Township Clerk during regular business hours not less than seventy-two (72) hours prior to their scheduled appointment.

