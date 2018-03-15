PUBLIC NOTICE

ATLAS TOWNSHIP

Notice to the citizens of ATLAS TOWNSHIP, Genesee County, Goodrich, Michigan. The ATLAS TOWNSHIP BOARD will hold a TRUTH-IN-TAXATION PUBLIC HEARING on Monday, March 19, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. at Atlas Township Hall, 7386 S. Gale Road, Goodrich, MI 48438. “The property tax milage rate proposed to be levied to support the proposed budget will be a subject of this hearing.” The proposed budget is available for review from the clerk’s office during regular business hours: Monday-Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.. The regular township board meeting will immediately follow the close of the Public Hearing. Physically challenged persons needing assistants, or aid at the public hearing should contact the Township Clerk during regular business office hours not less that seventy-two (72) hours prior to the public hearing. Anyone unable to attend the hearing can call or send their comments to: Atlas Township Clerk, PO Box 277, Goodrich, MI 48438; (810) 636-2548, FAX (810) 636-6244.

Posed by:

Katherine Vick

Atlas Township Clerk

Publish in The Citizen 3-17-18