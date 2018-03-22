Public Notice: Atlas Township

SYNOPSIS

ATLAS TOWNSHIP BOARD OF TRUSTEES

REGULAR MEETING MONDAY, MARCH 19,2018 AT 5:30 P.M.

7386 S. GALE ROAD,

GRAND BLANC, MI 48439 (810) 636-2548

WWW.ATLASTOWNSHIP.ORG

Members present: T. Onica, K. Vick, A. Moore, B. June, P. Major

Members absent: None

The Board took the following actions:

1) Approved consent agenda as presented by the Supervisor.

2) Approved minutes of the February 20,2018 Budget Workshop as presented.

3) Approved minutes of the February 20,2018 regular board meeting as amended.

4) Approved minutes of the March 6,2018 Budget Workshop as presented.

5) Received the Treasurer’s report as presented.

6) Honored the warrants and paid the bills as presented.

7) Adopted Resolution #18-01 Recreational Pathways Millage renewal language.

8) Adopted Resolution #18-03 General Fund Budget 101 for 2018.

9) Adopted Resolution #18-04 Fire Fund Budget for 2018.

10) Adopted Resolution #18-05 Police Fund Budget for 2018.

11) Adopted Resolution #18-06 Recreational Pathways Budget for 2018.

12) Adopted Resolution #18-07 Supervisor COLA wage adjustment for 2018.

13) Adopted Resolution #18-08 Clerk COLA wage adjustment for 2018.

14) Adopted Resolution #18-09 Treasurer COLA wage adjustment for 2018.

15) Adopted Resolution #18-10 Trustee positions COLA wage adjustment for 2018.

16) Approved Crack Seal Agreement with the Genesee County Road Commission.

17) Approved the 2018 Chloride Contract with the Genesee County Road Commission.

Complete copies of the minutes are available in the Township Clerk’s office located at the aforementioned address Monday thru Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Posted by:

Katherine Vick, Clerk

Atlas Township

Publish in The Citizen 3-24-18