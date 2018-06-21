Public Notice: Atlas Township

SYNOPSIS

ATLAS TOWNSHIP BOARD OF TRUSTEES

REGULAR MEETING

MONDAY, MAY 21, 2018 AT 5:30 P.M.

7386 S. GALE ROAD, GRAND BLANC, MI 48439 (810) 636-2548

www.atlastownship.org

Members present: T. Onica, K. Vick, A. Moore, B. June, P. Major

Members absent: None

Staff present: S. Wilkerson, D. Lattie, S. Bullen, E. Klimek

The Board took the following actions:

1) Approved the minutes of the regular meeting dated April 16, 2018 as presented.

2) Received the Treasurer’s report as presented.

3) Honored the warrants and paid the bills as presented.

4) Renewed the Lease and Service Agreement with the Genesee County District Library and Atlas Township effective January 1, 2018 thru December 31, 2017.

5) Awarded bid to Davison Heating & Cooling in the amount of $16,373.00 for the installation of a gas fired infrared tube heaters in the truck bay at the Fire Department.

6) Approved chip and seal repair for $111,509.21 with $45,700 coming from local roads allocation with the intention to further work with Grand Blanc Township share in the cost to improve Vassar Road.

7) Approved 3″ limestone on Coolidge Road cost not to exceed $77,200 and road material to come from TriCity or Aldridge contingent upon recommendation from local Road Commission.

8) Authorized the cancelation of the Board of Trustees regular meeting scheduled for Monday, June 18, 2018.

9) Adjourned the meeting at 6:28 p.m.

Complete copies of the minutes are available in the Township Clerk’s office located at the aforementioned address Monday thru Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

