Public Notice: Atlas Township

NOTICE OF GALE LAKE
SPECIAL ASSESSMENT HEARING
TOWNSHIP OF ATLAS
TO: THE RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF THE TOWNSHIP OF ATLAS AND ANY OTHER INTERESTED PARTY
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Atlas Township Board has created the Gale Lake special assessment district for five years (2018 – 2022) for the purpose of aquatic plant treatment.
PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that the District within the foregoing improvements are proposed to be constructed and within which the cost thereof is proposed to be assessed is more particularly described as follows:
*02-27-100-008
9084 Ridge Road
*02-27-100-009
9092 Ridge Road
*02-27-100-010
9104 Ridge Road
*02-27-100-011
9112 Ridge Road
*02-27-601-018
10005 Arbor Lane
*02-27-601-019
9525 Arbor Lane
*02-27-601-020
9595 Arbor Lane
*02-28-200-006
9067 Liscom Road
*02-28-200-007
Vacant Land
*02-27-601-055
9505 Arbor Lane
*02-27-601-021
9491 Arbor Lane
*02-27-601-022
9475 Arbor Lane
*02-28-200-004
9400 Pattie Lane
*02-27-602-056
9067 Liscom Road
*02-27-601-057
9085 Liscom Road
*02-28-200-008
9085 Liscom Road
*02-28-200-009
9093 Liscom Road
*02-28-200-010
9111 Liscom Road
*02-28-200-011
9131 Liscom Road
*02-28-200-018
9370 Pattie Lane
*02-28-200-021
9500 Gale Lake Road
*02-28-200-022
9438 Gale Lake Road
*02-28-200-023
9171 Liscom Road
*02-28-526-013
9049 Liscom Road
PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that the township board has received an estimate of the costs of such treatment in the approximate amount of Six Thousand Eight Hundred and Forty and 00/100 ($6,840.00) Dollars and has placed the same on file with the township clerk, and the cost of the treatment will be spread among the properties above.
PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that said estimate may be examined at the office of the township clerk from the date of the Notice until and including the date of the public hearing hereon and may further be examined at such public hearing.
PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that a public hearing upon such Petitions, District and Estimate of Costs will be held at the Atlas Township Hall at 7386, S. Gale Road, Grand Blanc, MI 48439, commencing at 5:30 o’clock p.m. on Monday, August 20, 2018 regular meeting to immediately follow. At such hearing, the board will consider any written objections to any of the foregoing matters which might be filed with said board at or prior to the time of said hearing as well as any revisions, corrections, amendments, or changes to the Estimates and Costs or to said Special Assessment District. In order to appeal your assessment to the Michigan Tax Tribunal you must object at the hearing or submit your written objections to the Clerk’s office prior to the hearing, and the appeal must be filed within 30 days of the confirmation of the roll.
All interested persons are invited to be present at the aforesaid time and place and to submit comments concerning any of the foregoing.
Katherine M. Vick
Atlas Township Clerk
Publish in The Citizen 8-4-18, 8-11-18
