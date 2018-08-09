Public Notice: Atlas Township

NOTICE OF GALE LAKE

SPECIAL ASSESSMENT HEARING

TOWNSHIP OF ATLAS

TO: THE RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF THE TOWNSHIP OF ATLAS AND ANY OTHER INTERESTED PARTY

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Atlas Township Board has created the Gale Lake special assessment district for five years (2018 – 2022) for the purpose of aquatic plant treatment.

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that the District within the foregoing improvements are proposed to be constructed and within which the cost thereof is proposed to be assessed is more particularly described as follows:

*02-27-100-008

9084 Ridge Road

*02-27-100-009

9092 Ridge Road

*02-27-100-010

9104 Ridge Road

*02-27-100-011

9112 Ridge Road

*02-27-601-018

10005 Arbor Lane

*02-27-601-019

9525 Arbor Lane

*02-27-601-020

9595 Arbor Lane

*02-28-200-006

9067 Liscom Road

*02-28-200-007

Vacant Land

*02-27-601-055

9505 Arbor Lane

*02-27-601-021

9491 Arbor Lane

*02-27-601-022

9475 Arbor Lane

*02-28-200-004

9400 Pattie Lane

*02-27-602-056

9067 Liscom Road

*02-27-601-057

9085 Liscom Road

*02-28-200-008

9085 Liscom Road

*02-28-200-009

9093 Liscom Road

*02-28-200-010

9111 Liscom Road

*02-28-200-011

9131 Liscom Road

*02-28-200-018

9370 Pattie Lane

*02-28-200-021

9500 Gale Lake Road

*02-28-200-022

9438 Gale Lake Road

*02-28-200-023

9171 Liscom Road

*02-28-526-013

9049 Liscom Road

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that the township board has received an estimate of the costs of such treatment in the approximate amount of Six Thousand Eight Hundred and Forty and 00/100 ($6,840.00) Dollars and has placed the same on file with the township clerk, and the cost of the treatment will be spread among the properties above.

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that said estimate may be examined at the office of the township clerk from the date of the Notice until and including the date of the public hearing hereon and may further be examined at such public hearing.

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that a public hearing upon such Petitions, District and Estimate of Costs will be held at the Atlas Township Hall at 7386, S. Gale Road, Grand Blanc, MI 48439, commencing at 5:30 o’clock p.m. on Monday, August 20, 2018 regular meeting to immediately follow. At such hearing, the board will consider any written objections to any of the foregoing matters which might be filed with said board at or prior to the time of said hearing as well as any revisions, corrections, amendments, or changes to the Estimates and Costs or to said Special Assessment District. In order to appeal your assessment to the Michigan Tax Tribunal you must object at the hearing or submit your written objections to the Clerk’s office prior to the hearing, and the appeal must be filed within 30 days of the confirmation of the roll.

All interested persons are invited to be present at the aforesaid time and place and to submit comments concerning any of the foregoing.

Katherine M. Vick

Atlas Township Clerk

Publish in The Citizen 8-4-18, 8-11-18