Public Notice: Atlas Township

NOTICE TO THE CITIZENS OF ATLAS TOWNSHIP, Genesee County, Goodrich Michigan. The Atlas Township Board will hold a Special Assessment Needs Hearing in conjunction with a Cost Hearing for the Aqua Weed Special Assessment District for Lake Shinanguag on Monday, August 20, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. at Atlas Township Hall, 7386 S. Gale Road, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 to review and receive public comments concerning professional services regarding water treatment for Lake Shinanguag, and to determine the amount of increased assessment for continued services. In order to appeal an assessment to the tax tribunal, a resident must be present to voice any objections at the Public Hearing, or forward objections in writing to the Township Clerk in advance of the Public Hearing. Direct all correspondence to Atlas Township Clerk, 7386 S. Gale Road, P.O. Box 277, Goodrich, MI 48438, (810) 636-2548; FAX (810) 636-6244. The regularly scheduled Township Board meeting will follow.

