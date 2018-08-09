Public Notice: Atlas Township

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE, to the citizens of ATLAS TOWNSHIP, Genesee County, Goodrich, Michigan.

The ATLAS TOWNSHIP ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS will hold a PUBLIC HEARING ON WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 22, 2018 AT 7:00 P.M. LOCATED AT THE ATLAS TOWNSHIP HALL, 7386 S. GALE ROAD, GRAND BLANC, MI 48439 to consider request for a variance to reduce the minimum lot size from 3.0 acres to 1.67 acres and to further reduce the minimum frontage from 185-feet to 164-feet per section 300.12D00 to allow for the division of the portion of the parcel located west of the natural gas pipeline parcel currently owned by Consumers Energy. Parcel No. 02-06-400-021 Vacant Land Lot Size 2.63 ac currently zoned RA-Residential Agriculture. Copies of the application are on file at the township hall and can be reviewed during regular business hours Monday thru Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Physically challenged persons needing assistance or aid at the public hearing should contact the Atlas Township Clerk during regular business hours not less than seventy-two (72) hours prior to the public hearing. Anyone unable to attend the hearing can call or send their comments to the Atlas Township Clerk, PO Box 277, Goodrich, MI 48438. Phone: (810) 636-2548 Fax: (810) 636-6244 (ZB 18-03)

Posted by:

Katherine Vick, Clerk

Atlas Township

Publish in The Citizen 8-11-18