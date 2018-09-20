Public Notice: Atlas Township

ATLAS TOWNSHIP BOARD OF TRUSTEES

REGULAR MEETING MONDAY, AUGUST 20, 2018 AT 5:30 P.M.

7386 S. GALE ROAD, GRAND BLANC, MI 48439 (810) 636-2548

www.atlastownship.org

Members present:T. Onica, K. Vick, A. Moore, B. June, P. Major

Members absent:None

Staff present:S. Wilkerson, D. Lattie, S. Bullen, E. Klimek

The Board took the following actions:

1) Approved consent agenda as presented.

2) Postponed approval of July 16, 2018 minutes until September regular meeting.

3) Received the Treasurer’s report as presented.

4) Honored the warrants and paid the bills as presented.

5) Adopted resolution #18-11 Special Assessment roll for Gale Lake as presented.

6) Adopted resolution #18-12 Special Assessment roll for Lake Shinanguag as presented.

7) Accepted resignation of Mike Adema from the Zoning Board of Appeals.

8) Appointed Joel Mallery to fulfill the unexpired term of Mike Adema on the Zoning Board of Appeals.

9) Adopted resolution #18-13 to appoint Ann Marie Moore as Atlas Township agent to the GCWW.

10) Approved the $36,800 fee to NJB Architects, Inc. for township office remodeling project.

11) Adopted resolution #18-14 Opt-In to Genesee County Park, Recreation, Open Space and Greenway Plan.

12) Adopted resolution #18-15 to hire on-call fire fighter Gordon McKechnie.

13) Authorized purchase of new computers for the Fire Department at a cost of $4,689.00.

14) Authorized the web site for the Fire Department.

15) Adjourned the meeting at 6:20 p.m.

Complete copies of the minutes are available in the Township Clerk’s office located at the aforementioned address Monday thru Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Posted by:

Katherine Vick, Clerk

Atlas Township