PUBLIC NOTICE

ATLAS TOWNSHIP

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

NOTICE, to the citizens of ATLAS TOWNSHIP, Genesee County, Goodrich, Michigan. The ATLAS TOWNSHIP ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS will hold a PUBLIC HEARING ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2018 AT 7:00 P.M. LOCATED AT THE ATLAS TOWNSHIP HALL, 7386 S. GALE ROAD, GRAND BLANC, MI 48439 to consider request for a variance to build an addition to an existing garage. Property is located at 9471 Ridge Road, Goodrich, MI 48438 (02-27-551-022), Jody Johnson and Pam Birchmeier, petitioners Copies of the application are on file at the township hall and can be reviewed during regular business hours Monday thru Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Physically challenged persons needing assistance or aid at the public hearing should contact the Atlas Township Clerk during regular business hours not less than seventy-two (72) hours prior to the public hearing. Anyone unable to attend the hearing can call or send their comments to the Atlas Township Clerk, PO Box 277, Goodrich, MI 48438. Phone: (810) 636-2548 Fax: (810) 636-6244 (BA 18-06)

Posted by:

Katherine Vlck, Clerk

Atlas Township

Publish in The Citizen 11-10-18