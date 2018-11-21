Public Notice: Atlas Township

Proposed Revision to Atlas Township Roads Ordinance; Part 237

PC Regular Meeting

September 19,2018

Current text;

237.007 – Variances

Sec.7. The Township Board of the Township of Atlas is hereby empowered to grant variances to this Ordinance wherein, in its discretion, a literal enforcement of this Ordinance will work an unreasonable hardship on persons, firms, or corporations affected hereby. No variance may be granted, however, which will cause the Township of Atlas to undertake any additional duties or require any additional expenditure of tax monies on the servicing, alteration, repair, or construction of roads within the Township of Atlas.

Proposed text for October 17,2018 Public Hearing;

237.007 Variances

Sec.7. The Atlas Township Zoning Board of Appeals is hereby empowered to grant variances to this Ordinance. No variance will be granted, however, which will cause the Township to undertake any additional duties or require any additional expenditure of tax monies on the servicing, alteration, repair, or construction of roads within the Township of Atlas.

