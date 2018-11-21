Public Notice: Atlas Township

TOWNSHIP OF ATLAS

COUNTY OF GENESEE, STATE OF MICHIGAN

ORDINANCE NO. 18-19

PROHIBITION OF MARIHUANA ESTABLISHMENTS ORDINANCE

AN ORDINANCE TO PROHIBIT MARIHUANA ESTABLISHMENTS WITHIN THE BOUNDARIES OF ATLAS TOWNSHIP PURSUANT TO INITIATED LAW

1 OF 2018, MCL ________ ET SEQ., AS MAY BE AMENDED; TO PROVIDE PENALTIES FOR VIOLATION OF THIS ORDINANCE; TO PROVIDE FOR SEVERABILITY; TO REPEAL ALL ORDINANCES OR PARTS OF ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT THEREWITH; AND TO PROVIDE AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

The Township Of Atlas, Genesee County, Michigan Ordains:

SECTION I — TITLE

This ordinance shall be known as and may be cited as the Atlas Township Prohibition of Marihuana Establishments Ordinance.

SECTION II — DEFINITIONS

Words used herein shall have the definitions as provided for in Initiated Law 1 of 2018, MCL _____ et seq., as may be amended.

SECTION III — NO MARIHUANA ESTABLISMENTS

Atlas Township hereby prohibits all marihuana establishments within the boundaries of the Township pursuant to Initiated Law 1 of 2018, MCL _____ et seq., as may be amended.

SECTION IV — VIOLATIONS AND PENALTIES

1. Any person who disobeys neglects or refuses to comply with any provision of this ordinance or who causes allows or consents to any of the same shall be deemed to be responsible for the violation of this ordinance. A violation of this ordinance is deemed to be a nuisance per se.

2. A violation of this ordinance is a municipal civil infraction, for which the fines shall not be less than $100 nor more than $500, in the discretion of the Court. The foregoing sanctions shall be in addition to the rights of the Township to proceed at law or equity with other appropriate and proper remedies. Additionally, the violator shall pay costs which may include all expenses, direct and indirect, which the Township incurs in connection with the municipal civil infraction.

3. Each day during which any violation continues shall be deemed a separate offense.

4. In addition, the Township may seek injunctive relief against persons alleged to be in violation of this ordinance, and such other relief as may be provided by law.

5. This ordinance shall be administered and enforced by the Ordinance Enforcement Officer of the Township or by such other person (s) as designated by the Township Board from time to time.

SECTION V — SEVERABLITY

The provisions of this ordinance are hereby declared to be severable. If any clause, sentence, word, section or provision is hereafter declared void or unenforceable for any reason by a court of competent jurisdiction, it shall not affect the remainder of such ordinance which shall continue in full force and effect.

SECTION VI — REPEAL

All ordinance or parts of ordinances in conflict herewith are hereby repealed.

SECTION VII — EFFECTIVE DATE

This ordinance shall take effect immediately after publication.

CLERK’S CERTIFICATION

I, Katherine Vick, the duly elected, qualified and acting clerk of the Township of Atlas, Genesee County, Michigan do certify that the above Ordinance was adopted at a regular meeting of the Township Board held in the Government Center, 7386 S. Gale Road, Goodrich, Michigan on the 19th day of November, 2018 by a majority of the members of the board present and voting.

Katherine Vick

Clerk

Publish in The Citizen 11-24-18