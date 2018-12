Public Notice: Atlas Township

2019 ATLAS TOWNSHIP

MEETING DATES

TWP. BOARD MEETING 3rd MONDAY 5:30 PM

TUESDAY, JANUARY 22

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 18

MONDAY, MARCH 18

MONDAY, APRIL 15

MONDAY, MAY 20

MONDAY, JUNE 17

MONDAY, JULY 15

MONDAY, AUGUST 19

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

MONDAY, OCTOBER 21

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18

MONDAY, DECEMBER 16

PLANNING COMMISSION

3rd WEDNESDAY 7:00 PM

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 16

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 20

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17

WEDNESDAY, MAY 15

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19

WEDNESDAY, JULY17

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 21

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 20

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 18

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

4th WEDNESDAY 7:00 PM

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 23

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 27

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 27

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24

WEDNESDAY, MAY 22

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26

WEDNESDAY, JULY 24

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 28

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 23

TO BE DETERMINED

TO BE DETERMINED

LAND DIVISION 4Th MONDAY 5:30 PM

MONDAY, JANUARY 28

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 25

MONDAY, MARCH 25

MONDAY, APRIL 22

TUESDAY, MAY 28

MONDAY, JUNE 24

MONDAY, JULY 22

MONDAY, AUGUST 26

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

MONDAY, OCTOBER 28

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 25

TO BE DETERMINED

BOARD OF REVIEW

TUESDAY, MARCH 5 2:00 PM TO 5:00 PM

6:00 PM TO 9:00 PM

TUESDAY, JULY 16

9:00 A.M. MUTUAL MISTAKE OF FACT

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10

9:00 A.M. MUTUAL MISTAKE OF FACT

ALL MEETINGS ARE HELD AT THE TOWNSHIP HALL, 7386 S. GALE ROAD, GRAND BLANC, MI 48439 ADDITIONS/DELETIONS WILL BE INDIVIDUALLY POSTED

