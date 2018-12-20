Public Notice: Atlas Township

SYNOPSIS

ATLAS TOWNSHIP BOARD OF TRUSTEES

REGULAR MEETING MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 17, 2018 5:30 P.M.

7386 S. GALE ROAD, GRAND BLANC, MI 48439 (810) 636-2548

Members present: T. Onica, K. Vick, A. Moore, B. June, P. Major

Members absent: None

Staff present: S. Wilkerson, D. Lattie, S. Bullen, E. Klimek

The Board took the following actions:

1) Approved agenda as amended.

2) Received Treasurer’s report as presented.

3) Honored the warrants and paid the bills as presented.

4) Approved consent agenda as amended.

5) Adopted Resolution #18-16 Preliminary hiring of three additional fire fighters plus training for two.

6) Scheduled pre-budget workshop on Thursday, October 11, 2018 at 5:30 p.m.

7) Adopted Resolution #18-17 to appoint Trustee Pat Major as representative to 911 Consortium.

8) Approved additional one time compensation for Deputy Clerk for additional hours worked above her regular schedule June 13 through August 6, 2018.

9) Authorized Fire Department to dispose of Fire Truck #42 through auction.

10) Approved minutes of the regular meeting dated July 16, 2018 as amended.

11) Approved minutes of the regular meeting dated August 20, 2018 as amended.

12) Directed Clerk to close the Township Chase credit card account immediately.

13) Adjourned the meeting at 6:42 p.m.

Complete copies of the minutes are available in the Township Clerk’s office located at the aforementioned address Monday thru Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Posted by:

Katherine Vick, Clerk

Atlas Township

Publish in The Citizen 12-22-18