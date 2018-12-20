Public Notice: Atlas Township

SYNOPSIS

ATLAS TOWNSHIP BOARD OF TRUSTEES

REGULAR MEETING MONDAY, OCTOBER 15, 2018 AT 5:30 P.M.

7386 S. GALE ROAD, GRAND BLANC, MI 48439 (810) 636-2548

Members present: T. Onica, K. Vick, A. Moore, B. June, P. Major

Members absent: None

Staff present: S. Bullen, E. Klimek

The Board took the following actions:

1) Approved agenda as amended.

2) Approved consent agenda as amended.

3) Approved Treasurer’s report as presented.

4) Honored the warrants and paid the bills as presented.

6) Approved property and casualty insurance proposal at the cost of $19,810.

7) Approved Resolution #18-18 construction operation and maintenance of Iron Belle Trail.

8) Adopted Resolution #18-19 deficit elimination plan for East Lake paving.

9) Adopted Resolution #18-20 deficit elimination plan for Arbor on the Lakes.

10) Adjourned meeting at 6:02 p.m.

Complete copies of the minutes are available in the Township Clerk’s office located at the aforementioned address Monday thru Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Posted by:

Katherine Vick, Clerk

Atlas Township

Publish in The Citizen 12-22-18