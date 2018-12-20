Public Notice: Atlas Township

SYNOPSIS
ATLAS TOWNSHIP BOARD OF TRUSTEES
REGULAR MEETING MONDAY, OCTOBER 15, 2018 AT 5:30 P.M.
7386 S. GALE ROAD, GRAND BLANC, MI 48439 (810) 636-2548
Members present: T. Onica, K. Vick, A. Moore, B. June, P. Major
Members absent: None
Staff present: S. Bullen, E. Klimek
The Board took the following actions:
1) Approved agenda as amended.
2) Approved consent agenda as amended.
3) Approved Treasurer’s report as presented.
4) Honored the warrants and paid the bills as presented.
5) Approved Consent agenda as amended.
6) Approved property and casualty insurance proposal at the cost of $19,810.
7) Approved Resolution #18-18 construction operation and maintenance of Iron Belle Trail.
8) Adopted Resolution #18-19 deficit elimination plan for East Lake paving.
9) Adopted Resolution #18-20 deficit elimination plan for Arbor on the Lakes.
10) Adjourned meeting at 6:02 p.m.
Complete copies of the minutes are available in the Township Clerk’s office located at the aforementioned address Monday thru Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Posted by:
Katherine Vick, Clerk
Atlas Township
Publish in The Citizen 12-22-18
