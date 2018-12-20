Public Notice: Atlas Township

SYNOPSIS

ATLAS TOWNSHIP BOARD OF TRUSTEES

REGULAR MEETING MONDAY, NOVEMBER 19, 2018 AT 5:30 P.M.

7386 S. GALE ROAD, GRAND BLANC, MI 48439 (810) 636-2548

Members present: T. Onica, K. Vick, A. Moore, B. June, P. Major

Members absent: None

Staff present: S. Wilkerson, S. Bullen, E. Klimek, D. Lattie

The Board took the following actions:

1) Approved the agenda as amended.

2) Approved the consent agenda as amended.

3) Moved approval of disbursements to item 13 on agenda.

4) Approved CDBG 2019-2021 program funding.

5) Adopted revision to Atlas Township Road Ordinance, Part 237 as presented.

6) Adopted Marihuana Ordinance as presented.

7) Approved IT Support Agreement from MFM Networks, Inc. for 80 hours at $100/hour.

8) Adopted Resolution #18-21 to refuse tax reverted properties.

9) Adopted Resolution #18-22 to appoint members to the Building Board of Appeals.

10) Reduced Deputy Clerk’s hours to 12 hours per week at current hourly rate.

11) Set committee to interview for a part-time staff person 16-20 hours per week at a rate of $12 an hour.

12) Honored the warrants and paid the bills as presented.

13) Approved the minutes of September 17, 2018 as amended and the October 11, 2018 minutes and the October 15, 2018 minutes as presented.

14) Adjourned meeting at 7:23 p.m.

