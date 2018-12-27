PUBLIC NOTICE

ATLAS TOWNSHIP, GENESEE COUNTY

PLANNING COMMISSION

NOTICE, to the citizens of ATLAS TOWNSHIP, Genesee County, Goodrich, Michigan. The ATLAS TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION will hold a PUBLIC HEARING ON WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 16, 2019 AT 7:00 P.M. LOCATED AT THE ATLAS TOWNSHIP HALL, 7386 S. GALE ROAD, GRAND BLANC, MI 48439 to consider request for a Site Plan for Parcel 02-27-400-041 Lake Shore Bluffs Estates single family residential. The regular planning commission meeting will follow the Public Hearing. Copies of the application are on file at the township hall and can be reviewed during regular business hours Monday thru Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Physically challenged person needing assistance or aid at the public hearing should contact the Atlas Township Clerk during regular business hours not less than seventy-two (72) hours prior to the public hearing. Anyone unable to attend the hearing can call or send their comments to the Atlas Township Clerk, PO Box 277, Goodrich, MI 48438. Phone: (810) 636-2548 Fax: (810) 636-6244 (PC 18-01)

Posted by:

Katherine Vick

Atlas Township Clerk

Publish in The Citizen 12-29-18