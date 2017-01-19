Public Notice: Brandon Schools

January 16, 2017
RESOLUTION
Resolved, that the regular monthly meeting of the Brandon Board of Education. Brandon School District, shall be held on the third Monday of each month beginning at 6:30p.m. at the Brandon School District I-TEC Center, 609 S.Oronville Road, Ortonville, Michigan, 48462.
Regular Meeting Dates
February 20, 2017
March 20, 2017
April 17, 2017
May 15, 2017
June 19, 2017
July, 17, 2017
August 21, 2017
September 18, 2017
October 16, 2017
November 20, 2017
December 18, 2017
January 15, 2018
Proposed minutes of said meeting will be available for public inspection during regular business hours ar 1025 Ortonville Road, Ortonville, Michigan, not more than eight business days after said meeting, and approved minutes of said meeting will be available for public inspection during regular business hours, at the same location, not more than five business days after the meeting at which they ar approved. This notice is given in compliance with Act. No. 267 of the Public Acts of Michigan, 1976.
Diane M. Salter
Board Secretary
Brandon Board of Education
Brandon School District
1025 S. Ortonville Road
Ortoville, Michigan 48462
248.627.1802
Upon request to the Superintendent, The District shall make reasonable accommodation for a disabled person to be able to participate in the meeting. This notice is giver in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.