Public Notice: Brandon Schools

January 16, 2017

RESOLUTION

Resolved, that the regular monthly meeting of the Brandon Board of Education. Brandon School District, shall be held on the third Monday of each month beginning at 6:30p.m. at the Brandon School District I-TEC Center, 609 S.Oronville Road, Ortonville, Michigan, 48462.

Regular Meeting Dates

February 20, 2017

March 20, 2017

April 17, 2017

May 15, 2017

June 19, 2017

July, 17, 2017

August 21, 2017

September 18, 2017

October 16, 2017

November 20, 2017

December 18, 2017

January 15, 2018

Proposed minutes of said meeting will be available for public inspection during regular business hours ar 1025 Ortonville Road, Ortonville, Michigan, not more than eight business days after said meeting, and approved minutes of said meeting will be available for public inspection during regular business hours, at the same location, not more than five business days after the meeting at which they ar approved. This notice is given in compliance with Act. No. 267 of the Public Acts of Michigan, 1976.

Diane M. Salter

Board Secretary

Brandon Board of Education

Brandon School District

1025 S. Ortonville Road

Ortoville, Michigan 48462

248.627.1802

Upon request to the Superintendent, The District shall make reasonable accommodation for a disabled person to be able to participate in the meeting. This notice is giver in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

