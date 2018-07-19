Public Notice: Brandon Township

NOTICE OF PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST FOR THE

PRIMARY ELECTION

August 7, 2018

To the Qualified Electors:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Public Accuracy Test for the Primary Election on August 7, 2018 has been scheduled for Wednesday, July 25 at 11:00 A.M., the alternate day if necessary will be Thursday, July 26th at 1:00 P.M. in the Township Municipal Meeting Room, 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI. 48462.

The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the program and computer that will be used to tabulate the results of the election in the manner prescribed by law.

Candee Allen, Clerk

BRANDON TOWNSHIP

395 Mill St., PO Box 929, Ortonville, Mi. 48462-0929

248-627-2851

Publish in The Citizen 7-21-18