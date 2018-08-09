Public Notice: Brandon Township

Charter Township of Brandon

Planning & Building Department

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Brandon Township Planning Commission shall hold a public hearing AUGUST 28, 2018 beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the Brandon Township Office, 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, Michigan 48462.

To consider the following Ordinance amendments:

Chapter 46, Article III. Section 46-204 (b) (3) Rural Estates Permitted Uses. Amend Adult foster care family homes, foster family group homes and family child care homes, licensed by the state. To revise this section by adding certain listed restrictions as defined.

Chapter 46, Article III. Section 46-204 (c) (2) Rural Estates Special Uses. To revise this section by adding certain listed restrictions as defined for adult foster care.

Chapter 46, Article III. Section 46-205 (b) (2) Single Family Residential Permitted Uses. Amend Adult foster care family homes, foster family group homes and family child care homes, licensed by the state. To revise this section by adding certain listed restrictions as defined.

Chapter 46, Article III. Section 46-205 (c) (2) Single Family Residential Special Uses. To revise this section by adding certain listed restrictions as defined for adult foster care.

Chapter 46, Article V. Section 46-304 (11) Pedestrian pathways and sidewalks. To revise this section for pedestrian pathways and sidewalks to minimum of eight feet in width and constructed of approved hard surface materials.

The complete text of the proposed ordinance amendments is available for review during normal business hours at Brandon Township Clerks Office.

For any additional information regarding the above hearing please contact the Brandon Township Planning & Building Department, 248-627-4916.

This meeting is open to all members of the public under Michigan’s Open Meeting Act

Persons with disabilities, who require assistance to participate or attend this public meeting, are requested to contact the Supervisor at (248) 627-4918 at least 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.

Publish in The Citizen 8-11-18