Public Notice: Brandon Township

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Regular Meeting

The Charter Township of Brandon Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a Public Hearing August 29, 2018 at 7:00 P.M. at Brandon Township Offices, 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, Michigan 48462 to hear the following appeals:

Appeal #18-0005 Zoned RE

Property ID #03-14-300-027

Name: Brian Harness

Location: 954 Lockwood, Ortonville

Request: Applicant request variances from:

1. Section 46-242 (1) d. 5. a variance of 1679 sq. ft. over allowed accessory footage

2. Section 46-242 (1) f. for a variance of 20 feet to allow an accessory building to be placed 5 feet from side property line (25 feet required)

Appeal #18-0007 Zoned RE

Property ID #03-26-152-009

Name: Forrest Jidas

Location: 342 Loris Lane, Oxford

Request: Applicant request variance from:

1. Section 22-177 (c) Application being sought for splitting of acreage on existing private road to meet standards.

2. Section 22-266 (12) Dead-end roads are not permitted, a Cul-de-sac shall have an adequate turnaround with a minimum radius of 60 feet for easement and 47 feet for the roadway drive-able surface.

3. Section 46-242 (1) a. to have an accessory building without a primary structure

4. Section 46-242 (1) c. to allow for an accessory building in a residential front yard

5. Section 46-215 Schedule of Regulations of 15 ft from required 50 ft. front yard setback

This meeting is open to all members of the public under Michigan’s Open Meeting Act.

Persons with disabilities, who require assistance to participate or attend this public meeting, are requested to contact the Supervisor at (248) 627-4918 a minimum of 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.

