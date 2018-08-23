Public Notice: Brandon Township

Resolution to Proceed with

Improvements to Lake Louise

At a special meeting of the Lake Louise Improvement Board held in the Brandon Township Library on the 31st day of July 2018, at 7:00 p.m., local time.

PRESENT: Darnell, Hanes, Thurman, Tiell

ABSENT: Spisz

The following resolution was offered by member Tiell and seconded by member Darnell.

WHEREAS, a public hearing was held on the improvement program for Lake Louise; and

WHEREAS, it is the desire of the Lake Louise Improvement Board to proceed with implementation of a five-year improvement program consisting of nuisance aquatic plant control, plant control coordination/field evaluations, administration and contingencies with an annual budget of $43,000.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED THAT:

1. The Lake Board hereby determines that the proposed improvements are practical, and it confirms its intent to proceed with the improvements.

2. The Lake Board hereby approves the lake improvement plan and the estimate of costs for the improvements.

3. This resolution shall be published in a newspaper of general circulation in Oakland County. The project shall not, thereafter, be subject to attack except in an action brought in a court of competent jurisdiction within 30 days after publication.

ADOPTED:

AYES: Darnell, Thurman, Tiell

NAYS: Hanes

RESOLUTION DECLARED ADOPTED.

STATE OF MICHIGAN )

) ss

COUNTY OF OAKLAND )

I, Craig Tiell, acting secretary of said Lake Louise Improvement Board, do hereby certify that this is a true and correct copy of a resolution adopted by the lake board at a meeting held on the 31st day of July 2018.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand, this 31st day of July 2018.

Craig Tiell, Acting Secretary

Lake Louise Improvement Board

Publish in The Citizen 8-25-18