Public Notice: Brandon Township

Notice of Confirmation

of Special Assessment Roll

For Improvements to

Lake Louise

TAKE NOTICE that the Lake Louise Improvement Board has confirmed a Special Assessment Roll for improvements to Lake Louise. The Special Assessment Roll in the amount of $215,000 has been prepared for the purpose of assessing the cost of nuisance aquatic plant control, plant control coordination/field evaluations, administration and contingencies over a five-year period (2019 to 2023). Said Special Assessment Roll and all assessments thereon are final and conclusive unless attacked in a court of competent jurisdiction within 30 days of this notice.

This notice is being published pursuant to Part 309 of the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act, PA 451 of 1994, as amended.

Lake Louise Improvement Board

Oakland County, Michigan

