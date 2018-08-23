Public Notice: Brandon Township

PUBLIC NOTICE

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON

TRUTH IN TAXATION HEARING

The Charter Township of Brandon will hold a public hearing on September 4, 2018 at 7:00 P.M. at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, Michigan for the purpose of receiving public comment on the proposed millage rates for 2018.

The proposed 2018 millage rates are:

Maximum

Year 2017 2018 allowable

Township Operating .9799 .9746 .9746

Police Operating 3.8000 3.8000 4.1524 Fire Operating 3.8000 3.8000 5.0000

Fire Equipment & Housing .5905 .5905 5.0000

Township Debt (Library) .5600 .0 .9600

Total 9.7384 9.1651 16.0923

Millage roll back factor .9946

2017 taxable values for (real and personal) $524,243,791

2018 taxable values for (real and personal) $548,489,440

Increase in taxable values of $ 24,245,649

PLEASE NOTE: Fire millage rates will be levied on real property only.

All other millages are levied on real and personal.

2017 real property taxable values $466,812,341

2018 real property taxable values $491,807,130

Increase in real property taxable value $24,994,789

These millage rates will be levied on the 2018 December tax bills.

This meeting is open to all members of the public under Michigan’s Open Meetings Act.

Persons with disabilities, who require assistance to participate or attend this public meeting, are requested to contact Supervisor, Kathy Thurman at (248) 627-4918 at least 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.

Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk 395 Mill St. Ortonville, 48462 248/627-2851

Publish in The Citizen 8-25-18