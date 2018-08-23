Public Notice: Brandon Township

PUBLIC NOTICE
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON
TRUTH IN TAXATION HEARING
The Charter Township of Brandon will hold a public hearing on September 4, 2018 at 7:00 P.M. at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, Michigan for the purpose of receiving public comment on the proposed millage rates for 2018.
The proposed 2018 millage rates are:
Maximum
Year 2017 2018 allowable
Township Operating .9799 .9746 .9746
Police Operating 3.8000 3.8000 4.1524 Fire Operating 3.8000 3.8000 5.0000
Fire Equipment & Housing .5905 .5905 5.0000
Township Debt (Library) .5600 .0 .9600
Total 9.7384 9.1651 16.0923
Millage roll back factor .9946
2017 taxable values for (real and personal) $524,243,791
2018 taxable values for (real and personal) $548,489,440
Increase in taxable values of $ 24,245,649
PLEASE NOTE: Fire millage rates will be levied on real property only.
All other millages are levied on real and personal.
2017 real property taxable values $466,812,341
2018 real property taxable values $491,807,130
Increase in real property taxable value $24,994,789
These millage rates will be levied on the 2018 December tax bills.
This meeting is open to all members of the public under Michigan’s Open Meetings Act.
Persons with disabilities, who require assistance to participate or attend this public meeting, are requested to contact Supervisor, Kathy Thurman at (248) 627-4918 at least 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.
Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk 395 Mill St. Ortonville, 48462 248/627-2851
Publish in The Citizen 8-25-18
