Public Notice: Brandon Township

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Regular Meeting

The Charter Township of Brandon Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a Public Hearing

September 26, 2018 at 7:00 P.M. at Brandon Township Offices, 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, Michigan 48462 to hear the following appeals:

Appeal #18-0012 Zoned R1-A Property ID # 03-31-276-018Name: Ashley AranosianLocation: 3250 Allen RoadRequest: Applicant request variance from:

1. Section 46-282 (b) (2) a. to have 2 – Class II animals (horses) on 3.36 acres. (3.5 acres required).

2. Section 46-282 (b) (2) c. of 75 feet for a structure housing class II animals to dwelling on adjacent lot (required 200 feet).

3. Section 46-282 (b) (2) c. of 95 feet for a structure housing class II animals to an adjacent lot line. (required 100 feet).

This meeting is open to all members of the public under Michigan’s Open Meeting Act.

Persons with disabilities, who require assistance to participate or attend this public

meeting, are requested to contact the Supervisor at (248) 627-4918 a minimum of 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.

Publish in The Citizen 9/8/18