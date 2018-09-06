Public Notice: Brandon Township

SYNOPSIS
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON
Special Meeting
September 4,2018
Call to order at 7:00 p.m.
Present: Allen, Broughton, Darnall, DePalma, Marshall & Thurman.
Absent: Kordella (with notice)
Public Hearing – Truth in Taxation
Approved:
Resolution to approve a reduction to Special Assessment District
Administrative fee
Consent Agenda
1st reading – Pathways Chapter 46 Article V, Section 304(11)
1st reading – Dangerous Building Provisions Chapter 10, Article IV, Section 10-85
Armistice Bell Ringing Ceremony for WWI Resolution
Township Board Meeting Calendar revision
Contribution to E & H and Capital Improvements
2018 Tax Rate Request
Postponed:
1st reading Single Residential Permitted Uses & Special Uses for AFC Facilities
Recreation Director Carry-over vacation time
Recreation Budget Amendments
Adjourned at 9:43 p.m.
Complete text of the proposed ordinance amendments and minutes are available at the Clerk’s office located at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI. For further information call 248-627-2851.
