Public Notice: Brandon Township

SYNOPSIS

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON

Special Meeting

September 4,2018

Call to order at 7:00 p.m.

Present: Allen, Broughton, Darnall, DePalma, Marshall & Thurman.

Absent: Kordella (with notice)

Public Hearing – Truth in Taxation

Approved:

Resolution to approve a reduction to Special Assessment District

Administrative fee

Consent Agenda

1st reading – Pathways Chapter 46 Article V, Section 304(11)

1st reading – Dangerous Building Provisions Chapter 10, Article IV, Section 10-85

Armistice Bell Ringing Ceremony for WWI Resolution

Township Board Meeting Calendar revision

Contribution to E & H and Capital Improvements

2018 Tax Rate Request

Postponed:

1st reading Single Residential Permitted Uses & Special Uses for AFC Facilities

Recreation Director Carry-over vacation time

Recreation Budget Amendments

Adjourned at 9:43 p.m.

Complete text of the proposed ordinance amendments and minutes are available at the Clerk’s office located at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI. For further information call 248-627-2851.

Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462

Publish in The Citizen 09/08/2018