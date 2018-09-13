Public Notice: Brandon Township

BRANDON TOWNSHIP

Board of Trustees

The following are dates of the regularly scheduled Meeting that will begin at 7:00 p.m. and will be held at the Brandon Township Municipal Building, 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI 48462: stated meeting dates have been revised as noted:

Monday, November 12, 2018 has been changed to Thursday, November 8, 2018

The above calendar revision was approved at the regular board meeting held on September 4, 2018.

Motion by: Allen

Seconded by: Darnall

Ayes: Allen, Broughton, Darnall, DePalma, Marshall, Thurman

Nays: 0

Absent: Kordella

This notice posted in compliance with PA 267 of 1976 as Amended (Open Meetings Act) MCLA 41.72(S) (3) and the American with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Posted Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, Mi. 48462

Publish in The Citizen 9-15-18