Public Notice: Brandon Township

BRANDON TOWNSHIP
Board of Trustees
The following are dates of the regularly scheduled Meeting that will begin at 7:00 p.m. and will be held at the Brandon Township Municipal Building, 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI 48462: stated meeting dates have been revised as noted:
Monday, November 12, 2018 has been changed to Thursday, November 8, 2018
The above calendar revision was approved at the regular board meeting held on September 4, 2018.
Motion by: Allen
Seconded by: Darnall
Ayes: Allen, Broughton, Darnall, DePalma, Marshall, Thurman
Nays: 0
Absent: Kordella
This notice posted in compliance with PA 267 of 1976 as Amended (Open Meetings Act) MCLA 41.72(S) (3) and the American with Disabilities Act (ADA).
Posted Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, Mi. 48462
Publish in The Citizen 9-15-18
BRANDON TOWNSHIP