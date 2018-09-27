Public Notice: Brandon Township

SYNOPSIS
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON
SPECIAL MEETING
September 18, 2018
Call to order 6:32 p.m.
Present: Allen, Broughton, Darnall, DePalma, Marshall, Thurman
Absent: Kordella
The following items were approved:
Agenda
Enter into Closed Session 7:27 p.m.
Return to Open Session 8:21 p.m.
Closed Session Minutes as Presented
Adjournment 8:34 p.m.
A full copy of the minutes is available at the Clerk’s office, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462 or on the Brandon Township Website at www.brandontownship.us
Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462.
Publish in The Citizen 9-29-18
SYNOPSIS