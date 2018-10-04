Public Notice: Brandon Township

BRANDON TOWNSHIP

Notice of Posting

Synopsis for publication of ordinance revisions that were introduced at the October 1, 2018 Brandon Township Board of Trustee meeting:

The following were introduced and accepted for a first reading.

Zoning Ordinance Amendments:

Chapter 46, Article III, Section 46-204 (b) (3) Rural Estate District, permitted use to amend Adult foster care family homes, foster family group homes and family child care homes, licensed by the state.

Chapter 46, Article III, Section 46-204 (c) (2) Rural Estate District, special uses revise this section by adding certain listed restrictions as defined for adult foster care.

Chapter 46, Article III., Section 46-205 (b) (2) Single Family (R-1A & R-1B), permitted use to read adult foster care small group homes for fewer than 7 residents, foster family group homes for fewer than 7 residents and family child care homes

Chapter 46, Article III, Section 46-205 (c) (2) Single Family (R-1A & R-1B), special uses, to revise this section by adding certain listed restrictions as defined for adult foster care.

Adopted at October 1, 2018 Brandon Township Board of Trustee meeting:

Effective: October 8, 2018

Chapter 46, Article V., Section 304 (11) to change the pathways to be a minimum of eight feet in width and constructed of approved hard surface materials

Postponed Ordinance Revision of:

Chapter 10, Article IV., adding Section 10-85 to specify procedure for alternative enforcement of violations of the dangerous building provisions

Complete text of the ordinance amendments can be viewed on the Brandon Township website www.brandontownship.us or at the Brandon Township Clerk’s office located at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI. For further information please contact the Clerk’s office at (248) 627-2851.

Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462.

Publish in The Citizen 10-06-18