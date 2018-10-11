Public Notice: Brandon Township

SYNOPSIS

REGULAR MEETING

October 1, 2018

Call to order at 7:00 p.m.

Present: Allen, Broughton, Darnall, DePalma, Kordella, Marshall & Thurman.

Absent:

Approved:

Consent Agenda

Unfinished Business:

Recreation – Vacation time carry-over

Recreation Budget Amendment to transfer funds

Amend Ordinance Chapter 46-204(b) (3) – first reading

Amend Ordinance Chapter 46-204 (c) (2) – first reading

Amend Ordinance Chapter 46-205 (b) (2) – first reading

Amend Ordinance Chapter 46-205 (c) (2) – first reading

New Business:

Amendment to Chapter 46-Section 304 (11) Pathways – second reading

Election Resolution for Receiving Board

Cemetery Tree Maintenance Bid Awarded to Tucker Tree Company

Revisions to Employee Policy 5.10 Payroll and Operation Manual 2.2 Conduct of Meetings

Enter into an Interlocal Agreement with NO HAZ for 2019

Resolution to oppose Senate Bill #637 Small Wireless Facilities

Postponed:

Amendment to Chapter 10 adding Section 10-85 Dangerous Building Provisions – 2nd reading

Adjourned at 8:52 p.m.

