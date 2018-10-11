Public Notice: Brandon Township

SYNOPSIS
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON
REGULAR MEETING
October 1, 2018
Call to order at 7:00 p.m.
Present: Allen, Broughton, Darnall, DePalma, Kordella, Marshall & Thurman.
Absent:
Approved:
Consent Agenda
Unfinished Business:
Recreation – Vacation time carry-over
Recreation Budget Amendment to transfer funds
Amend Ordinance Chapter 46-204(b) (3) – first reading
Amend Ordinance Chapter 46-204 (c) (2) – first reading
Amend Ordinance Chapter 46-205 (b) (2) – first reading
Amend Ordinance Chapter 46-205 (c) (2) – first reading
New Business:
Amendment to Chapter 46-Section 304 (11) Pathways – second reading
Election Resolution for Receiving Board
Cemetery Tree Maintenance Bid Awarded to Tucker Tree Company
Revisions to Employee Policy 5.10 Payroll and Operation Manual 2.2 Conduct of Meetings
Enter into an Interlocal Agreement with NO HAZ for 2019
Resolution to oppose Senate Bill #637 Small Wireless Facilities
Postponed:
Amendment to Chapter 10 adding Section 10-85 Dangerous Building Provisions – 2nd reading
Adjourned at 8:52 p.m.
Complete text of the proposed ordinance amendments and minutes are available at the Clerk’s office located at 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI. For further information call 248-627-2851.
Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462
A full copy of the minutes is available at the Clerk’s office, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462 or on the Brandon Township Website at www.brandontownship.us
Publish in The Citizen 10-13-18
SYNOPSIS