Public Notice: Brandon Township

SYNOPSIS

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON

SPECIAL MEETING

Synopsis for publication of ordinance adoption that were accepted at the October 16, 2018 special Brandon Township Board of Trustee meeting:

Effective: October 22, 2018

Chapter 46, Article III, Section 46-204 (b) (3) Rural Estate District, permitted use to amend Adult foster care family homes, foster family group homes and family child care homes, licensed by the state.

Chapter 46, Article III, Section 46-204 (c) (2) Rural Estate District, special uses revise this section by adding certain listed restrictions as defined for adult foster care.

Chapter 46, Article III., Section 46-205 (b) (2) Single Family (R-1A & R-1B), permitted use to read adult foster care small group homes for fewer than 7 residents, foster family group homes for fewer than 7 residents and family child care homes

Chapter 46, Article III, Section 46-205 (c) (2) Single Family (R-1A & R-1B), special uses, to revise this section by adding certain listed restrictions as defined for adult foster care.

Chapter 10, Article IV., adding Section 10-85 to specify procedure for alternative enforcement of violations of the dangerous building provisions

The complete text of the proposed ordinance amendments is available for review during normal business hours at:

Brandon Township offices

395 Mill Street

Ortonville, MI. 48462

Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462.

Publish in The Citizen 10-20-18