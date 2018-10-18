Public Notice: Brandon Township

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

ACCURACY TEST FOR THE

PRIMARY ELECTION

November 6, 2018

To the Qualified Electors:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Public Accuracy Test for the Primary Election on November 6, 2018 has been scheduled for Friday, October 26th at 12:00 P.M., the alternate day if necessary will be Monday, October 29th at 12:00 P.M. in the Township Municipal Meeting Room, 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, MI. 48462.

The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the program and computer that will be used to tabulate the results of the election in the manner prescribed by law.

Candee Allen, Clerk

BRANDON TOWNSHIP

395 Mill St., PO Box 929,

Ortonville, Mi. 48462 0929

248-627-2851

