Public Notice: Brandon Township

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON

Brandon Township will hold a PUBLIC HEARING at its Regular Meeting on November 8, 2018 at 7:00 pm at 395 Mill St., Ortonville, MI 48462 to receive public comments on the proposed 2019 budget.

A copy of the budget will be available for public inspection at the Clerk’s office after 9:00 am on October 30, 2018.

This meeting is open to all members of the public under Michigan’s Open Meetings Act

Persons with disabilities, who require assistance to participate or attend this public meeting, are requested to contact the Supervisor at (248) 627-4918 at least 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.

Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, Mi. 48462

Publish in The Citizen 10-27-18